BlackRock Inc. Has $859.28 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,377,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,418 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.19% of Waste Connections worth $859,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.02. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 127.95, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

