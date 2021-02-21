BlackRock Inc. Has $889.73 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,343 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.78% of SS&C Technologies worth $889,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 88,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $66.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

