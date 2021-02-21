BlackRock Inc. Has $897.12 Million Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.55% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $897,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,455,000 after acquiring an additional 469,440 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $8,809,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $192,402,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,042,000 after acquiring an additional 485,949 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.63.

IAC stock opened at $262.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.38. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

