BlackRock Inc. Has $909.14 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,638 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.44% of ASML worth $909,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 130.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 241.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in ASML by 23.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $594.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.64. The stock has a market cap of $249.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $608.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

