BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.01% of PRA Health Sciences worth $805,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,190,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,564,000 after purchasing an additional 637,082 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,042,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 704,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after buying an additional 411,270 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,812,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.18.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $137.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.