BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $710.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $730.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

