BlackRock Inc. Purchases 161,533 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.20% of Whirlpool worth $813,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 40.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Whirlpool by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $195.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.43 and a 200 day moving average of $187.39. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $214.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

