BlackRock Inc. Purchases 451,796 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,796 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.27% of OGE Energy worth $909,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 697.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 34.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $31.92 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

