BlackRock Inc. Purchases 6,575,179 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.27% of Carnival Co. & worth $822,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,982,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,937,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 183,492 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock valued at $103,499,393. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $42.86.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

