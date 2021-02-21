BlackRock Inc. Purchases 76,268 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.81% of Deckers Outdoor worth $951,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 94.7% during the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 185,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after buying an additional 90,191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 450.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 89,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $331.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $336.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.63.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,031. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,787,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,809,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,088,859 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

