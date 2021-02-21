BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.47% of The Boston Beer worth $909,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 451,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,709,000 after acquiring an additional 237,647 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after acquiring an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,176,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,651,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,928 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,550 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,113.13 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $1,236.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,009.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $942.07.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.42.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.