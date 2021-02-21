BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,682,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,482,646 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.18% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $835,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $167.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

