BlackRock Inc. Sells 116,637 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,949,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.55% of Churchill Downs worth $964,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $218.87 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $221.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.22 and a 200-day moving average of $184.27.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

