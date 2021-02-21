BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,636,214 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,519,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.84% of Evergy worth $861,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Evergy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 422,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG opened at $54.23 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.