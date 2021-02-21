BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,695,437 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,352,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,695,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.18% of Quanta Services worth $817,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

