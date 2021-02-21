BlackRock Inc. Sells 241,692 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.23% of Alleghany worth $786,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alleghany by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE Y opened at $609.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $601.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.79. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $826.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -128.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

