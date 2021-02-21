BlackRock Inc. Sells 69,175 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,175 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.99% of Markel worth $852,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL opened at $1,091.18 on Friday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,038.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,022.19.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

