BLAST (BLAST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 22% lower against the dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $54,607.79 and approximately $11.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006959 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007401 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,594,581 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.