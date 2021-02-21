BlitzPredict Hits Market Capitalization of $319,059.88 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $319,059.88 and approximately $16.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019822 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 56.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,197,269 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

