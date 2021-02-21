Blockchain Certified Data Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,499.00 (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $12,499.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00059454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.65 or 0.00749660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00042991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00059237 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019189 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.42 or 0.04531895 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

BCDT is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

