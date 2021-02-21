Blockpass (PASS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,269.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 27.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $5,269.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00059192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.61 or 0.00776368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00059294 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00039497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.37 or 0.04531092 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

