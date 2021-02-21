BlockStamp Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 12% lower against the dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $6.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006862 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007395 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,248,901 coins and its circulating supply is 26,705,935 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

