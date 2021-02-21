Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Hits One Day Volume of $100,839.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $112.91 million and approximately $100,839.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00005167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.61 or 0.00510513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00096113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062858 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00077700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00029029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.14 or 0.00389724 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.