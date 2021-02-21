Blueprint Medicines Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,973.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $599,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,360 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $303,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 133,544 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $110,223,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

