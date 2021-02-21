BOMB (BOMB) Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 5% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $430,299.49 and approximately $195,245.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,870 coins and its circulating supply is 912,082 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

