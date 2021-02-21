Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.13.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $128,000.
Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.
