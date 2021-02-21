Bonded Finance (BOND) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.65 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Bonded Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $428,107.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.22 or 0.00513057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00089805 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00063912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00078190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00029463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.63 or 0.00386910 BTC.

Bonded Finance Token Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Bonded Finance Token Trading

Bonded Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

