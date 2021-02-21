Bondly (BONDLY) Price Tops $0.78

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market cap of $81.42 million and $9.86 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bondly alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.38 or 0.00510454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00088831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00063414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00078431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.43 or 0.00389168 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 tokens. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

Bondly Token Trading

Bondly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.