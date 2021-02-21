Bonk Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9,535.00 (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Bonk has a market cap of $873,711.63 and approximately $9,535.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bonk has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Bonk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bonk alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.15 or 0.00504810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00067958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00090940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00062202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00076294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.61 or 0.00383340 BTC.

Bonk Profile

Bonk’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens. Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com

Bonk Token Trading

Bonk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.