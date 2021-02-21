Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $31.80 on Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for $31.80 or 0.00055535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $116,112.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

