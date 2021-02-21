Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $48.39 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $54,728.28. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $31,654.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,370 shares of company stock worth $1,880,988. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 328,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after buying an additional 262,517 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth $9,158,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 153,823 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 348,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 149,430 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

