Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.82, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $54,728.28. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 19,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $904,407.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,661.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,370 shares of company stock worth $1,880,988. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after purchasing an additional 262,517 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 121,425 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 544,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.