botXcoin (BOTX) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 50% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $301.14 million and approximately $72,783.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, botXcoin has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar.

botXcoin Coin Profile

botXcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

