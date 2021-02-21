Bounce Token Reaches One Day Volume of $69.90 Million (BOT)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bounce Token has a market cap of $49.63 million and approximately $69.90 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounce Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3,135.55 or 0.05534572 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.00501623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00093476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00077441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.45 or 0.00403230 BTC.

Bounce Token Profile

Bounce Token’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 86,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,827 tokens. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

