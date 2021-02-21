BoutsPro Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,894.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $74,942.54 and $53,894.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00057925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.79 or 0.00772905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00042340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00059073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018690 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00039041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.29 or 0.04494752 BTC.

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

