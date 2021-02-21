Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,492 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $56,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 64,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,048,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,670,000 after purchasing an additional 227,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

