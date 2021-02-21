Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 242,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 21,701 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,777 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

