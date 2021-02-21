Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $206.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

