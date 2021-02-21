Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 2.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Zoetis worth $59,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 256,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,734 shares of company stock worth $2,217,592 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

