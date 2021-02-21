Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 64.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.