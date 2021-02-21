Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $24.45 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of DocuSign worth $24,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in DocuSign by 225.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after buying an additional 735,504 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after buying an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,718,000 after buying an additional 554,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $265.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.70 and its 200-day moving average is $226.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.