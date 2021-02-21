Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $37.32 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,915 shares of company stock worth $28,972,506. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $254.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.58 and a 200 day moving average of $241.81. The company has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

