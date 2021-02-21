Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $48.31 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $48,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 66.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

