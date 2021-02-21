Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $66.40 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,580 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 2.2% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $66,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after acquiring an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after acquiring an additional 362,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,918,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

DE opened at $330.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $335.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

