Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90,240 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of State Street worth $24,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth about $58,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,054,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of State Street by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after acquiring an additional 493,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $71.93 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

