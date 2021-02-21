Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 11,200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $76,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of HON stock opened at $203.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.60 and its 200 day moving average is $187.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

