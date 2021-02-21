Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 9,730 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $49,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $169.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $181.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

