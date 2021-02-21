BOX Token (BOX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $488.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 54% higher against the US dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $488.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.81 or 0.00604281 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.