Bp Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,414 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 38,706 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in eBay by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,753 shares of company stock worth $994,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of EBAY opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

