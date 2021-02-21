Bp Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

KLAC opened at $330.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.42 and its 200-day moving average is $237.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

